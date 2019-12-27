Swastika and X-rated image carved into Tarring bowling green

The Nazi symbol and a large phallus were marked on Church House Grounds over the Christmas period. It is unclear how the vandals created the graffiti. Home to Tarring Priory Bowls Club, the grounds are surrounded by the Church of St. Andrew to the north and Tarring recreation ground to the south. Worthing Borough Council, which owns the lawns, has been approached for comment. A Sussex Police spokesman said it had no records of the incident being reported to the force. Earlier this year, swastikas were daubed on a wall near a Worthing primary school and vehicles in Southwick.

