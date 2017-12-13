Teen assaulted in suspected hate crime in Goring

Transport police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was ‘punched multiple times’ by three attackers in Goring.

The incident happened at approximately 7.30pm on Friday, November 24, after the victim, a man in his late teens, was leaving Goring railway station, a spokesman said.

In the station car park, three men then approached him and began assaulting him, according to the spokesman.

He was punched multiple times and sustained a cut to his hand.

The spokesman said: “This was an unprovoked and violent assault which the victim believes was motivated by hate.”

Officers describe the three men as white. One was wearing a white top and blue jeans, another was wearing a black top and white trousers and the third was wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers, said the spokesman.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was at the station during the incident and saw what happened.

Information can be passed to the British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 558 of 24/11/2017.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.