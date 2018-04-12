Teenage boy hands himself in after Littlehampton town centre assault

A teenager has handed themselves in after police released a CCTV image following a serious assault in the town centre.

A 17-year-old boy from Littlehampton has been charged with GBH with intent and is due to appear at Worthing Youth Court next Thursday (April 19).

Officers were called at around 3.15pm to a report of a fight in an alleyway off the High Street in Littlehampton.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was reported to have been knocked unconscious and repeatedly kicked and stamped in the head.

The victim was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, East Sussex with serious head injuries where he remains.

Yesterday, police released a CCTV image of a male wearing a hoodie, who was wanted in connection to the assault. Today, police announced a male had handed himself in.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting Op Cosford.