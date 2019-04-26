Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Angmering

Police have increased patrols in Angmering after a teenage boy was robbed at knifepoint.

The robbery happened at around 9am on Thursday (April 25), in Mayflower Way, Angmering.

The robbery happened in Mayflower Way, Angmering. Picture: Google Street View

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police received a call on Friday morning (April 26), to report a knifepoint robbery of a teenage boy around 9am on Thursday (April 25), in Mayflower Way, Angmering.

“A man, who had his face covered, approached the victim and demanded he handed over his wallet. No injuries have been reported.

“The suspect was described as white, 6ft, of big build and was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and black loose fitting trousers.

“Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online, Sussex Police said. Visit www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us.

Alternatively call 101 quoting 402 of 26/04.