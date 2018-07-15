Teenage girl missing after swimming in Littlehampton

A teenage girl has gone missing after visiting Littlehampton Swimming Centre today, police have said.

Nina Chaska is of South American descent and speaks limited English.

She was reported missing from the centre in Sea Road at 3.30pm, police said.

She is in care and her age is not exactly known, she is thought to be aged 16, but may be younger.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “She was due to be joining others following her swim to return to Littlehampton railway station to catch a train back to Pulborough, but didn’t show up.

“She is 5ft 6in, of slight build, light brown-skinned, with black hair tied into a ponytail.

“She is thought to be wearing a red-and-white striped top, denim shorts and black-and-pink trainers and was carrying a pink Flamingo bag.

“However, she may not have changed out of her swimming costume, which is navy blue graduating to pale blue.

“Nina is nervous of being approached and may avoid contact with people.”

If anyone has any information please call 999 immediately quoting serial 849 of 15/07.