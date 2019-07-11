Teenager arrested for knife incident at Steyning Grammar School

A teenager has been arrested for being in possession of a knife at Steyning Grammar School.

Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a boy with a knife at the grammar school at around 9.40am this morning (July 11).

Steyning Grammar School. Pic: Google Streetview

A 15-year-old boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of possession of a knife or blade or pointed article in a public place and possession of a bladed article on school premises, police said.

No injuries were reported, police added, and police have liaised with school staff.

Steyning Grammar School has been approached for comment.