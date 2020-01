A teenager has been missing from Worthing since New Year's Day.

Orlando Cenoj, 17, was last seen at an address on Salisbury Road, Worthing on Wednesday, January 1.

Police described him as a white male with short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He is about 5' 10'' and of a medium build, police said.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to report online or call 101 quoting serial 290 of 02/01."