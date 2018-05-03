Teenager pleads not guilty to town centre stabbings

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to stabbing two people and injuring another in Littlehampton town centre.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named at this stage for legal reasons, is currently in custody following his arrest on Wednesday, March 28, after the incident occurred in Terminus Road.

He appeared via videolink at Hove Crown Court in Lansdowne Road, Hove, at 2pm today for a preparatory hearing presided over by judge Paul Tain.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms with rosary beads and a crucifix around his neck, the teenager pleaded not guilty to two charges of grievous bodily harm and one of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

He spoke only to give his pleas, and to tell the court he could hear the proceedings through the video connection.

A preliminary date for the jury trial was set for August 13.

Police were called to Terminus Road at 2.45pm on March 28 following reports of the stabbings, and dozens of officers made the town centre safe, cordoning off the spot where the incident occurred.

According to Sussex Police at the time, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy had serious injuries and were sent to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment. Another 16-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.