Teenagers arrested after 'homophobic offence' at Worthing Railway Station

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of a homophobic offence in Worthing.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said officers were called to Worthing Railway Station at 12.05am this morning (August 9), following a report of anti-social behaviour.

Worthing Railway Station. Pic: Google

The officers arrived to a group who ran onto the station tracks and on to the opposite platform, the spokesman said, but two girls aged 15 and 17 were stopped.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a homophobic related public order offence and the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the spokesman added.

Both were also arrested on suspicion of trespassing and remain in custody, said the spokesman.