The 10 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Worthing in 2019 - revealed by Police

The Worthing streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 103 violence and sexual offences reports in Worthing. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a theatre or concert hall close to Stoke Abbott Road.

1. Theatre/Concert Hall

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Chapel Road.

2. Chapel Road

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a shopping area close to South Street.

3. Shopping Area

There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Elm Road.

4. Elm Road

