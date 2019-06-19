The 10 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Worthing in 2019 - revealed by Police
The Worthing streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 103 violence and sexual offences reports in Worthing. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Theatre/Concert Hall
There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a theatre or concert hall close to Stoke Abbott Road.