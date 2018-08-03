The nine top crime hotspots in Worthing

There were nearly 500 crimes reported in Worthing during June. according to the police website www.police.uk.

We have looked at the June figures (the lastest available) and pinpointed those parts of the town where the most incidents have taken place.

Crime hotspots

Check out our gallery for the Worthing crime hotspots.

The types of crime covered include:

Anti-social behaviour - Includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour

Bicycle theft - Includes the taking without consent or theft of a pedal cycle

Other crime - Includes forgery, perjury and other miscellaneous crime

Other theft - Includes theft by an employee, blackmail and making off without payment

Possession of weapons - Includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife

Public order - Includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress

Shoplifting - Includes theft from shops or stalls

Violence and sexual offences - Includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences

The police and crime commissioner is responsible for the performance of your police force and they are required to publish information so they can be held to account.

You can use the information they provide as well as the tools on www.police.uk to see how the police where you live are performing and how they compare to similar forces or areas.

The police says that if you have questions about police performance or what they are doing about a particular crime or issue in your area, ask them.

You can get in touch with your Neighbourhood Policing Team, attend a local ‘beat meeting’, email your police and crime commissioner or get involved through a local action group such as Neighbourhood Watch.

