The Worthing streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019, the latest crime figures available. All pictures are provide by police.uk and show the nearby location where the anti-social incidents took place.

1. Worthing Central There were 76 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour within the 'Worthing Central ward'. Seven were in the car park near Worthing Assembly Hall, four of these were near Iceland in the town centre, and the rest were dotted around the area.

2. Goring There were 9 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour within the 'Goring ward'. Two were in or near Ryecroft Gardens, with the others dotted around the area.

3. Offington There were 8 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour within the 'Offington ward'. Two of these were on or near South Farm Road, with the others dotted around the area.

4. Salvington There were 17 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour within the 'Salvington ward'. Three were on or near Mendip Road, two on or near Littlehampton Road, two in the parking area of Bost Hill, and the rest dotted around the area.

