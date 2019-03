The crime data is from the three months to February 2019 (the most recent available) and includes roads within a mile around Worthing town centre. All streets with at least three incidents have been included.

1. 'Shopping area', 15 incidents Loosely recorded as 'shopping area' by police, the category actually includes incidents from various locations, mostly in and around South Street

2. Augusta Place, 6 incidents Just off Marine Parade, Augusta Place had 6 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour

3. Worthing Hospital, 7 incidents A total of 7 incidents were recorded by officers around Worthing Hospital

4. Montague Place, 15 incidents Police recorded 15 incidents at Montague Place in the town centre

