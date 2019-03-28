Thieves break into Shoreham pub at 2.30am and steal a safe

Up to four men broke into a popular Shoreham pub in the dead of night and stole a safe

Three or four men broke into the Crown and Anchor pub in High Street about 2.30am on Saturday, according to police.

About an hour later four men - believed to be the same suspects - returned to the pub and stole a safe.

Investigating officer PC David Slade said: “A safe is a heavy item and a lot of effort would have been required to move it.

“Also a significant amount of noise would have been created when the suspects were moving the safe out of the pub. Did you hear anything?

“We believe the suspects moved the safe towards the river area and put it in the back of a vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting 417 of 23/03.