Thieves steal more £1,000 worth of Christmas presents in vehicle break-in spree

Police are investigating a spate of vehicle break-ins across Shoreham and Southwick at the weekend.

A police spokesman said they received reports of three break-ins to vehicles parked in Rectory Road, Shoreham and Southwick Street and Manor Close in Southwick between Saturday night (December 8) and the early hours of Sunday.

A van parked in Rectory Road had more than £1,000 worth of Christmas presents stolen from it, said police.

The spokesman said an attempted vehicle break-in was also reported in Oldfield Crescent in Southwick.

Police are asking vehicle owners not to leave any property in their vehicles and to park their vehicles in a well lit area and make sure they are locked.

If anyone has any information about the break-ins contact police by ringing 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 266 of 09/12.

