This is why police have been doing door-to-door enquiries by Brooklands Park

This is why police officers have been seen doing door to door enquiries by Brooklands Park.

Sussex Police confirmed officers were in the area looking for missing Worthing woman Karla-Louise Charlton.

Karla-Louise Charlton. Picture: Sussex Police

Karla-Louise, 20, was last seen in Worthing just before 4.30pm yesterday (November 4).

Police said she was white,5' 8", of slim build and, in contrast to the picture provided, had light blonde hair.

Karla-Louise was last seen wearing a green winter coat, black leggings, a dark coloured hooded top and trainers, police said.

Officers believed she had links to Worthing and Manchester and could be travelling on public transport.

A spokesman said: "If you see Karla-Louise or have information on her whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1226 of 04/11.

"In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999."