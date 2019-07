A teenager has been arrested after an incident in Worthing town centre this afternoon (July 30).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police in Montague Street

Police had attended reports of a disturbance in the area at around 3pm.

Four police cars were on the scene and at least nine police officers could be seen speaking to several members of the public on the corner of Montague Street and Crescent Road.