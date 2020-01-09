This is why there was a large police presence in Worthing town centre

A large number of police officers attended an incident in Worthing town centre yesterday afternoon (January 8).

Pictures from the scene showed four police vehicles in Ann Street, outside the Guildbourne Centre, with an eyewitness describing at least eight officers.

Police vehicles in Ann Street

Sussex Police has confirmed they were arresting a 45-year-old woman from Worthing on suspicion of failing to appear in court.

The incident took place shortly after 2pm and, according to visitors to the town centre, appeared to have been cleared by around 2.45pm.

Police vehicles in Ann Street