Three men arrested in Worthing after police pursuit during drugs operation

Three man have been arrested in Worthing following a police pursuit through the town during an anti-drugs operation, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the pursuit, which took place on Tuesday, August 6.

Sussex Police

According to Sussex Police, a silver Mercedes car was involved in a police pursuit along Brighton Road into Worthing and along Goring Road to Goring Bridge where it was safely stopped and the men were arrested.

Alexander Griffin, 32, of Queens Road, Brighton; Dean Mazirel, 35, a roofer, of Grafton Road, Worthing, and Oliver Mazirel, 31, a landscape gardner, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 8.

They were charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, ie MDMA or Ecstasy, police said.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on September 5, police said.

The drugs were recovered during a proactive investigation into the alleged supply of Class A drugs across the south coast. In West Sussex alone, police said officers had seized illegal drugs with a potential street value of more than than £370,000.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam footage of the incident which occurred at about 1.30pm on that day.

"Anyone who can help is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 640 of 06/08."