Three released under investigation following ‘distraction burglaries’ in Worthing and Lancing

Three men have been released under investigation in connection with a series of distraction burglaries in Worthing and Lancing.

Officers received a call from a member of public to a report three men acting suspiciously at a property in Clive Avenue, Goring, around midday on Wednesday (February 6), police said.

Police attended the address at 12.40pm and spoke to the owner of the property, who stated two men had entered the address after saying they needed to check a water leak, according to police.

One man was described as white, 5ft 9ins, around 35-years-old, with light coloured hair and wearing gloves, said police.

The second suspect was described as a white man, of large build, around 40-years-old and with brown hair.

A third suspect was reported – but a description was not given as he was waiting in a white van outside the property.

Police located the suspects’ vehicle a short time later in Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis and the three occupants were arrested, a spokesman cofirmed.

The three were also suspected to be linked to a further three burglaries on the same day in North Farm Court in Lancing, Orchard Avenue in Worthing and Hobbart Close in Durrington, confirmed police.

A 41-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, a 46-year-old man from Goring and a 19-year-old man from Goring were all arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary dwelling and theft and a further two counts of burglary dwelling with intent to steal, police said.

The three have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in these areas from people matching the suspects’ descriptions are asked to report online or call 101 quoting 546 of 06/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

