Three youths cause £500 worth of damage in Lancing

Three youths have been caught on CCTV causing a total of £500 worth of damage in Lancing.

The three male youths broke into business premises in South Street Lancing by bending a Heras fencing panel upwards and climbing through, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter.

Police news

Once in, they entered a barn and ‘moved everything about’, they also entered a beach hut and left lots of cigarette butts around it, the newsletter stated.

They also damages three brand new benches valued at £300.

According to the newsletter, this was all caught on CCTV and there are clear images of the suspects, who caused damage of £500 in total.

The incident was reported to police last Monday.

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting reference 0267 18/11.

