Tips on keeping your vehicle safe this Easter

Police have issued tips on keeping vehicles safe over the Easter weekend.

A spokesman said: “If you’re heading out to a local beauty spot over the Easter holidays, help keep your vehicle safe by following some simple advice:

- Never leave valuable possessions such as handbags, laptops, phones or sat navs on show inside your car. Even items of little value, such as shopping bags and clothing, may tempt a thief.

- Don’t hide your valuables in the boot. Someone may be watching.

- Always lock your car, wind up the windows and close the sunroof, even if you’re only leaving it for a few minutes.

- Double check it’s locked. It only takes a few seconds for your valuables to be stolen from an unlocked car.