Town centre road hit by two burglaries in a day

A town centre road was hit by two burglaries in a day, according to Sussex Police.

On Thursday, two burglaries took place in Selden Road in Worthing.

In the first, between 2.30pm and 5.30pm, a property was broken into by forcing a door. Cash and jewellery were stolen. The police reference is 0984 1056 24/05/2018.

An Xbox and the controller were stolen in the second burglary, which took place between 4.15pm and 6.15pm. Police do not know how the burglars got into the property. The reference is 1056 24/05/2018.

In Congreve Road, between May 18 and 19, a door was forced to gain entry to a property and a vehicle and cash were stolen. The reference is 0591 19/05/2018.

In Penfold Road, Worthing, on May 18 between 7.45pm and 11.30pm, entry was gained to a property by forcing a lock. Cash and jewellery were stolen.

The reference number is 0398 20/05/2018.