Travellers set up camp on Southwick Green
A group of travellers has set up camp on Southwick Green in the latest of several encampments in the past few weeks.
The convoy arrived yesterday (June 10) and the situation was assessed by Sussex Police in conjunction with West Sussex County Council and Adur District Council.
Sussex Police said officers engaged with the group and a Section 61 eviction notice was given, ordering them to leave the site by 3pm today (June 11).
The group is not believed to be the same travellers who set up camp on Lancing Manor Park and Goring Gap last week.
After that group left the area, and a second left a camp on open ground near Lyons Farm in Worthing, Adur and Worthing Councils said four truckloads of rubbish had to be removed in a clean-up operation.
There were also numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and anti-social driving, according to Sussex Police.