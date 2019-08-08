Two children sent to hospital after Broadwater car collision

Two children have been sent to hospital after two cars collided in a road in Broadwater.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "At 20.35 last night (Wednesday) we sent a car and an ambulance to a road collision in Penfold Road, Broadwater. Two children were taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment after head injuries."

The collision in Penfold Road, Worthing

A police car was also at the scene, and the impact mangled the front of one of the cars and the driver's side of the other.

Sussex Police has been approached for more details.

The collision in Penfold Road, Worthing