Two fans arrested after football clash at Brighton Amex

Two football fans have been arrested following reports of homophobic gestures made at the Amex Stadium yesterday (December 8).

The suspects – both away fans during Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers – were identified by club stewards and arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The two men – aged 46 and 48 and both from Bridgnorth in Shropshire – have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.