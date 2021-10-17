Two girls aged 13 and 14 were playing in Maybridge Square around 5.50pm on Thursday October 14 when they were approached by two other girls who assaulted them, causing facial injuries, police said.

A spokesman added: “Police were called and swiftly responded to the scene, where a 13-year-old local girl was detained and arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“Following enquiries, another 13-year-old girl was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of the same offences.”

Sussex Police

Both suspects have been charged with assault while one was also charged with a public order offence, said police. They will appear at court on Thursday 4 November.