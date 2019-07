An 'unknown man' has approached a teenage girl in Goring, according to police.

Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of an unknown man approaching a teenage girl at an address in The Strand, Goring, around 2pm on Friday 26 July. No offences were reported.

Sussex Police

Read more:

Large police presence after incident in Worthing town centre

"Officers engaged with the informant and advised them to contact police if they have any further concerns."