Urgent search for missing Worthing teenager - call 999 if you see him

Troy Durrant-Glass was last seen in Goring at around 9.30am this morning (May 24), police said, wearing a grey cardigan with red stripes, black trousers and black shoes.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair and wearing glasses.

It is possible he is travelling by train, police said, or frequenting railway stations in the area.

Troy Durrant-Glass SUS-210524-174036001