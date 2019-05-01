Video captures armed police responding to incident at West Sussex property

Reports of a woman being held against her will by 'men with weapons' at a property in West Sussex were responded to by armed police officers last night (Tuesday).

According to Sussex Police, two teenagers were arrested inside a property in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on suspicion of false imprisonment but later released without charge.

Police in Linden Road, Bognor Regis

A police spokesman said: "Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, police responded to a report that men with weapons were holding a woman against her will inside a property in Linden Road, Bognor Regis.



"Armed police entered the building and arrested two teenagers on suspicion of false imprisonment. Following enquiries, both were released without charge. No one was hurt."

Police confirmed that, during the incident, nearby Town Cross Avenue and Hawthorn Road were closed to traffic and both re-opened at 9.36pm.

Police in Linden Road, Bognor Regis

Police in Linden Road, Bognor Regis

Linden Road, Bognor Regis

Police in Linden Road, Bognor Regis