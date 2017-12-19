VIDEO: Car ‘completely burned out’ in Worthing

A car blaze was so fierce the vehicle had to be left to cool for several hours before it could be removed after it was found alight in Worthing in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Renault Megane car, parked on the northern side of the road at the junction of West Parade and Anscombe Road, Worthing, was found to be on fire at around 3.55am on Tuesday, December 19.

The vehicle on fire. Photo: Jonathan Tyler

Firefighters who attended to put out the blaze believe that the vehicle, parked at the location shortly before 9.30pm the previous evening, may have been deliberately set on fire, police said.

Despite best efforts the car was left completely burned out and was so hot it could not be moved for hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 136 of 19/12.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.