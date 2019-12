A wanted Worthing man has been recalled to prison.

Sussex Police appealed for information on Peter Marsh, 40, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.

Sussex Police

At the time, police described him as white, of a slim build, bald and 6ft tall. He had links to the Worthing and Brighton areas.

He was located and arrested in New England Street, Brighton, on 15 December, police said.