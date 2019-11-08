Warning to parents as Angmering School pupil, 11, followed home by man

An 11-year-old girl was followed home from school by a man, prompting warnings from her school and the police.

Sussex Police said it had received a report of an 11-year-old school girl who was followed along Old Manor Road, Rustington, by a man just after 4pm on Tuesday (November 5).

Sussex Police

The girl attended The Angmering School in Station Road, Angmering.

On Wednesday, headteacher Simon Liley sent an email out to parents and carers following the incident.

He said: "Some of you may already be aware that police are investigating an incident which occurred yesterday afternoon and involved one of our students being followed home by a strange man.

"We have now got all of the details and are able to offer the following information and advice.

"A small white van stopped in the Manor Road area of Rustington at around 4 pm yesterday afternoon and a man of approximately 20-30 years old got out.

"The man started following one of our students who was on her way home. She increased her speed and managed to move further away from the man, making it safely home. She was obviously very shaken by the incident.

"The police have a full description of the van and man in question and are following this up today.

"As always we would advise you to speak to your children about walking home with friends and being aware of their surroundings. They should report any concerns directly to the police or to any member of the school staff.

"We will maintain high levels of staff presence around the school site during the start and end of the day as usual. If you have any additional information which you think is relevant to this case please contact the police directly."

The girl's mother also shared a post on social media about the incident as a warning, getting more than 1,200 shares.

Sussex Police said no injuries had been reported, and 'words of advice around 999 were provided to the child and her parents'.

A spokesman said: "Lines of enquiry are being conducted and anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1016 of 05/11."