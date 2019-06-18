Water Lane accident: Littlehampton man confirmed as victim of tragic motorcycle crash

A man who tragically died in a motorcycle accident in Worthing yesterday (June 17) has been revealed as a Littlehampton resident.

Sussex Police said the 30-year-old Littlehampton man was riding his motorcycle east along Water Lane when he came off the vehicle and collided with a road sign.

Police respond to the accident on the A280

He died at the scene, police said, and no other vehicle was involved.

The incident occurred just before 4.40pm, police said. The A280 was closed for several hours as emergency services responded to the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the motorcycle just prior to the collision to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, and quoting Operation Brook.

Since the accident, the community has shared its grief on social media: Long Furlong accident: community mourns motorcyclist who died

Police respond to the accident on the A280