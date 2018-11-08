Who killed Stephen Frith? This is what police know at the moment

A year on from the tragic killing of Stephen Frith, police in Worthing are appealing for fresh information.

In an emotional message, Stephen’s father Ian said he fears he will never live to see Stephen’s killers brought to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater, who leads the investigation, hopes new information about strange Rothmans cigarettes found at Stephen’s flat may hold the answer.

So what do police know at the moment:

- Stephen Frith was 58 when he died and lived in a bedsit in Tarring Road, Worthing

- He was well-known as a gentle man and had links to the street community

- He was found dead in his flat in Tarring Road shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, October 17 last year

- Police believe he was killed between Wednesday, October 25 and the evening of Friday, October 27, 2017

- Police had reports of ‘multiple voices’ being heard during the period, male and female, but said they did not know whether all those people were involved in what happened to him.

- Stephen was heard to be screaming in pain during that timeframe

- Four people were arrested following the incident but have been released under investigation. DCI Heater says they have not been eliminated from enquiries

- A £10,000 reward for information leading to a prosecution has been put up by Crimestoppers

If you have any information, contact police online or on 101, quoting Operation Clyde. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.