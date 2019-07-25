Window smashed as Worthing town centre store burgled in early hours of the morning

A Worthing sportswear store was broken into in the early hours of this morning (July 25).

A window of Warwick Street's Sneaker Lab has been boarded up, after what a Sussex Police spokesman described as a reported burglary at 5am.

Sneaker Lab, Warwick Street

Several pairs of trainers were stolen, police said.

The area was searched, said police, and a 33-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary. Several pairs of trainers were found and seized by police.

He is in custody for interview and further inquiries, police said.