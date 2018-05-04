Witness appeal after knifepoint robbery at Shoreham shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men, each armed with a knife, robbed a store in Shoreham last night.

A silver four-door hatchback car pulled up close to One Stop in Buckingham Road at 10.14pm last night (Thursday, May 4) police said.

Two masked men exited the vehicle and entered the store, each armed with a knife, and demanded money, according to police.

The suspects made off a short time later with an unknown quantity of cash.

Police describe the men as black, wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas covering their faces.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1354 of 03/05.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.