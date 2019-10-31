Woman arrested after two police officers assaulted in Worthing

Two police officers were assaulted and also received dog bite injuries at an address in Worthing.

The Constables, a man and a woman, were in the area on routine enquiries but went to the address, in Selden Road, shortly before 9.30am on Wednesday (October 30) after they were concerned for the welfare of a woman resident.

Sussex Police at Selden Road, Worthing

While there, they were both repeatedly punched, and were both bitten by the dog, currently identified as a Staffie-type breed, and which is owned by the woman.

Police said the dog was ‘safely restrained with the help of a police taser’ and the officers received treatment for their wounds at Worthing Hospital but were later discharged.

According to a police spokesman, a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and of causing grievous bodily harm and is in custody for interview and further enquiries.

A police spokesman added: “The dog was tasered in order to help ensure its safe restraint and it is not reported to have suffered any ill-effects. it was taken away by other officers and is now in secure kennels while enquiries continue.”

District Commander, Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, said; “This was a nasty attack on two officers who were going about their normal duties. In order to ensure the officers and wider community remained safe the dog needed to be restrained with the help of a taser.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses, so if you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 290 of 30/10.”

