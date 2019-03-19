Woman arrested in Shoreham by immigration enforcement officers

Immigration enforcement officers from the Home Office arrested a woman in Shoreham this morning.

Acting on intelligence, the enforcement officers visited two addresses in the town today, a spokesman from the Home Office confirmed.

Immigration enforcement vans behind Shoreham High Street

At the Traditional Chinese Massage Centre in Church Street, immigration checks identified a 29-year-old Chinese woman working in breach of her visitor visa, the spokesman said.

The woman was arrested and remains in immigration detention pending her removal from the UK, the spokesman said.

A Civil Penalty Referral Notice in relation to the illegal worker was served on the business, confirmed the spokesman.

The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

The visit to the second address did not result in any arrests, said the spokesman.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found here.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact the Home Office here or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

