Woman arrested on suspicion of assault in Worthing town centre

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of assault in Worthing town centre this morning, police confirmed.

Officers were called to Warwick Street in Worthing at 11.15am today (Wednesday, February 13), the spokesman confirmed.

Police news

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody, police said.

SEE MORE: Brother of Babes in the Wood murder victim found dead at Worthing homeless shelter

Southern Pavilion sale: Co-owner of the Worthing Pier attraction say it’s time for new ideas

Sister of mutilated murder victim has had enough of crime-ridden Rustington street