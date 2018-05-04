Woman gets life-changing head injury opposite car wash

A woman was found with a serious head injury which is likely to have life-changing consequences.

The 48-year-old was found in Brighton Road in Worthing on Friday, April 13.

Officers believe she was injured sometime between 2pm and 4pm at the junction with Selden Road, opposite Ben’s Hand Car Wash.

The incident was not reported to police until April 24.

Police are trying to establish how the woman came to be injured.

Detective Constable Seb Day said: “We know that the woman was sat on a wall with two men in the location before she was found. We are trying to establish whether she has fallen or been pushed.

“We would like like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dashcam footage of the incident or from anyone who has information about it.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1199 of 24/04.