Woman jailed for drug offences in Worthing

A woman who was found in possession of class A drugs in Worthing has been jailed, police have said.

Officers said they were patrolling the town on Thursday, January 4, when they spotted a woman ‘acting suspiciously’.

Karlie Everson, 31, of no fixed address but with links to Worthing, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

She was remanded in custody and appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 18). Police said she was given a 14 week prison sentenced and a fine of £115.

Sussex Police said that two men, 30 and 42, were arrested separately on suspicion with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin.) Both have been released under investigation.

Officers said Ella Rochford, from Worthing, who was wanted in connection with theft from a shop on January 3, was also arrested.

The 23-year-old was charged with theft and bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 23.