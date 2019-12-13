Woman sexually assualted in Worthing car park

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Worthing car park.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said the incident was believed to have taken place in the High Street surface car park between 10.40pm and 11pm last night (Thursday, December 12).

Police are investigating a sexual assault which took place in the High Street surface-level car park in Worthing

This morning, the car park is cordoned off, a bin covered and a tent put over the pay machine.

The spokeswoman added: “Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around that time or who may have any information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Kerswell.”