Worthing A259 collision: Emergency services on the scene after car hits tree

A car colliding with a tree has forced the closure of the A259 in Worthing this afternoon (February 19).

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called to a two car collision at the Goring Way roundabout at 3.06pm.

The scene in the A259, Goring. Pic: Reece Willson

One car had collided with a tree, said police, and while injuries are unknown, they are not believed to be serious.

Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed, said the spokesman.

Pictures from the scene show a convertible car on its side, which was then returned onto all four wheels.

A black Mercedes can also be seen loaded onto a tow truck.