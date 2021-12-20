Littlehampton Road was reportedly closed whilst officers were at the scene.

Pictures show police using drones to assist the emergency operation.

According to an eye-witness, the police dog unit was also seen in attendance.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

1. Armed police were pictured in Littlehampton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-211220-080759001 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

2. Armed police were pictured in Littlehampton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-211220-080736001 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

3. Armed police were pictured in Littlehampton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-211220-080723001 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

4. Armed police were pictured in Littlehampton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-211220-080711001 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales