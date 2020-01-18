Worthing armed stand-off: Police release update on suspect after six-hour showdown

Sussex Police are continuing their investigation following a six-hour armed stand-off in Worthing on Thursday (January 16).

Officers armed with automatic weapons joined other members of the emergency services in Broadwater Street West following reports of a man threatening to harm himself.

Police with riot gear in Broadwater Street West

After being called at around 8.30am, officers negotiated with the man inside a property until he finally agreed to come outside at 2.30pm. He was then taken into custody.

Sussex Police has now confirmed the man, who has not been named, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

