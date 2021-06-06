Worthing assault: Suspect sought after man and elderly woman attacked in shop

Police said officers were called to Marks & Spencer on Montague Street where a man had become aggressive and abusive towards customers and staff.

The suspect allegedly racially abused and assaulted a member of staff, then assaulted and verbally abused an elderly shopper.

Police said as he was at the store exit, the suspect also reportedly threw two metal shopping baskets, causing a minor injury to another female shopper.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who may recognise the man pictured. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210606-150206001

The suspect was followed after leaving the store, heading towards Montague Place and Montague Street.

Police said he then went into Poundland briefly before making off towards Chandos Road.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Monday, May 24.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, of stocky build, and at least 6ft tall, with tattoos on his inner forearms.

Police said at the time of the incident he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask on his face, a black T-shirt, black jeans and white trainers.

He had a black backpack on and a cream coloured puffa jacket which was removed after leaving Marks & Spencer.

