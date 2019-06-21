Worthing attack: New image of suspect released by Sussex Police

Police seeking a cyclist suspected of attacking a dog walker in Worthing have published a fresh image of the suspect.

Sussex Police said at about 5pm on Monday (June 17) the 74-year-old local resident had been walking his dog on a narrow footpath at the end of Honeysuckle Lane, Worthing, when he was was attacked by a man riding a cycle who had sped down the lane and attacked the resident, who had spoken to him about his speed.

The victim was taken to Worthing Hospital by his family and is still receiving treatment there for major bruising to his face and left ribs, and a fractured pelvis.

Police said the cyclist is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall and about 40, of athletic build, wearing a cycle helmet, light coloured clothing, including shorts and a cap, blue wrap-around sunglasses, and black fingerless gloves.

He was on a mountain bike with wide tyres.

Investigator Lucy Hailes said: “This was a nasty incident which left the victim with serious injuries. We published a photo of the cyclist on Wednesday (June 19) but this latest image taken nearby soon afterwards is clearer and we hope someone will recognise him.

“Our enquiries are continuing and if you saw what happened or can help us to identify the cyclist, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 490 of 18/06.”

