Worthing collision leaves boy with ‘serious leg injury’ - driver sought by police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy suffered leg injuries in a collision in Worthing.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the boy was crossing Durrington Lane at around 8.10am on Thursday, March 14, when he was involved in a collision with a blue car.

He was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, said the spokesman.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, police said, but failed to leave her details.

The spokesman said: “If you witnessed the collision or you are the driver of the blue car, please get in contact with Sussex Police either via email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting 983 of 14/03.”