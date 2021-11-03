Sussex Police said a member of the public reported seeing two people handling suspected firearms outside a vehicle in a car park in Rowlands Road shortly before 2pm on Saturday, October 23.

Officers from the tactical firearms unit were 'swiftly on the scene' and arrested a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman in the car on suspicion of possessing firearms, police said.

Police said two deactivated pistols were found in the vehicle.

Sussex Police said a member of the public reported seeing two people handling suspected firearms outside a vehicle in a car park in Rowlands Road

A spokesperson added: "Officers then searched the man’s address, and in an outbuilding they found a further 25 long-barrelled weapons, the majority of which were deactivated, and a further 10 handgun style weapons either gas powered or deactivated.

"The officers made safe the weapons, some of which had not been deactivated properly.

"The 49-year-old woman from Worthing was released under investigation, while the 53-year-old man from Worthing was released on police bail, pending further enquiries."